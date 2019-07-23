Services
Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors
320 West 7th Street
Columbia, TN 38401
(931) 388-4711
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Polk Memorial Gardens
Columbia, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Shelton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse Aubrey Shelton


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesse Aubrey Shelton Obituary
Jesse Aubrey Shelton

Lebanon - Jesse Aubrey Shelton passed from this world into eternity on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the age of 85.

Aubrey was the son of the late Mary Myrtle Moore Shelton and Jesse Adams Shelton Cannon County, Tennessee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virgie Ann Medkiff Janigan Shelton; and brother, Jack Shelton.

Aubrey is survived by his sister, Joyce "Polly" Warpoole of Murfreesboro and her four daughters, Tammye Bush (Jim), Teresa Hobson, Donna Gunter (Lindsay) and Wendy Woods (Chris), sister-in-law, Patricia Shelton and her children of Michigan, and his stepson Larry Jarnigan and his wife, Cindy of Brentwood and their children.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Polk Memorial Gardens in Columbia, Tennessee with his good friend, Myron Lasater officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19. Family members will serve as pallbearers. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to First Bank for the benefit of the Fall Creek Airfield, Inc. road improvement project and mailed to Judy Boggs, 205 Gwynn Road, Hangar 11, Lebanon, TN 37090. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now