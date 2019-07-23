|
Jesse Aubrey Shelton
Lebanon - Jesse Aubrey Shelton passed from this world into eternity on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the age of 85.
Aubrey was the son of the late Mary Myrtle Moore Shelton and Jesse Adams Shelton Cannon County, Tennessee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virgie Ann Medkiff Janigan Shelton; and brother, Jack Shelton.
Aubrey is survived by his sister, Joyce "Polly" Warpoole of Murfreesboro and her four daughters, Tammye Bush (Jim), Teresa Hobson, Donna Gunter (Lindsay) and Wendy Woods (Chris), sister-in-law, Patricia Shelton and her children of Michigan, and his stepson Larry Jarnigan and his wife, Cindy of Brentwood and their children.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Polk Memorial Gardens in Columbia, Tennessee with his good friend, Myron Lasater officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Herbert Griffin American Legion Post 19. Family members will serve as pallbearers. Oakes & Nichols Funeral Directors are assisting the family with arrangements.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to First Bank for the benefit of the Fall Creek Airfield, Inc. road improvement project and mailed to Judy Boggs, 205 Gwynn Road, Hangar 11, Lebanon, TN 37090. Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 23, 2019