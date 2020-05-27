Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Friday, May 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Service
Friday, May 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jesse Vaughn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jesse Vaughn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesse Vaughn Obituary
Jesse Vaughn

Murfreesboro - Jesse Willard Vaughn III, age 54 passed away May 25, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked as an electrician.

Jesse is survived by his parents, Jesse Willard Vaughn, Jr. and Martha Faye Bess Vaughn; wife, Chandra Tucker Vaughn; daughters, Jesse Tucker-Vaughn, Jessica (Derrick) Turrentine, Miranda Tucker; brothers, Tom (Sherri) Vaughn, Casey (Jennifer) Vaughn and grandchildren, Derrick, Tanner, Mikaylah and Sophie.

Visitation with the family will be 12:00 PM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Friday, May 29, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -