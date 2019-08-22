|
|
Jessie Carter
Cleveland - Jessie Carter Age 67 formerly of Murfreesboro, TN passed away in Cleveland, OH on Aug 13, 2019.
Jesse is survived by devoted partner Marie Bailey, son Chike Collier, daughter Shirlein Leggon, grandchildren: Jordyn Lally, Jada, Jevon and Javan Bailey, Chaze and Cortez Harris, brothers: George Wilson and James Edmond (Rosetta) Carter, sister Mary Ann Wilkerson. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Family Visitation: Friday Aug 23, 2019 from 3-6pm at Hellum Funeral Chapel also Saturday 11-12 noon with Funeral Service to follow at St. John UM Church
Eulogist: Pastor Robert James
Interment: George Martin Cemetery
Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home Inc. (615)893-4323
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 22, 2019