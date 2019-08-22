Services
Hellum Funeral Home, Inc. - Murfreesboro
611 South Highland Avenue
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615-893-4323
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hellum Funeral Home, Inc. - Murfreesboro
611 South Highland Avenue
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie Carter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jessie Carter Obituary
Jessie Carter

Cleveland - Jessie Carter Age 67 formerly of Murfreesboro, TN passed away in Cleveland, OH on Aug 13, 2019.

Jesse is survived by devoted partner Marie Bailey, son Chike Collier, daughter Shirlein Leggon, grandchildren: Jordyn Lally, Jada, Jevon and Javan Bailey, Chaze and Cortez Harris, brothers: George Wilson and James Edmond (Rosetta) Carter, sister Mary Ann Wilkerson. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Family Visitation: Friday Aug 23, 2019 from 3-6pm at Hellum Funeral Chapel also Saturday 11-12 noon with Funeral Service to follow at St. John UM Church

Eulogist: Pastor Robert James

Interment: George Martin Cemetery

Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home Inc. (615)893-4323
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jessie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now