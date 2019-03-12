|
Jessie Maynard
Murfreesboro - Jessie James Lee Maynard died March 8th, 2019. He was born on April 22, 1947 to the late John Frank and Mamie McClanahan Maynard. He retired from the Tennessee Farmers' Co-op where he was in the fertilizer department and was a towmotor operator. Mr. Maynard was a member of Powell's Chapel Baptist Church. He was also preceded in death by sister Shirley Ann Johnson.
Mr. Maynard is survived by his children, Mary Ruth Carlton (J.R.) of Unionville, James David Maynard of Manchester, Phillip Lee Maynard (Donna) of Shelbyville, and John Wesley Maynard (Tiffany) of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Jerry Wayne Carlton, Jr. (Jordyn), Bradley Richard Carlton, Blake Carlton, Mary Nicole Maynard, William Cody Maynard, Jonathan Charles Maynard, James Maynard, Jesse Lee Maynard, James Lee Dalton Maynard, and John Wesley Maynard, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Masyn, Landyn, Kylie, Phoenix, Oryon, Grayson, and J.R.; and siblings, Reba Watley (John), Frank Maynard (Pam), Barbara Markum Johnson, and Mary Alice Hollis (Gilbert).
Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, March 12th, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Wednesday, March 13th, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. James Markum, Alex Maynard, Frankie Maynard, Jason Maynard, John Johnson, and Wayne Markum will serve as pallbearers.
An online guestbook is available for the family ar www.woodfinchapel.com
(615) 893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 12, 2019