Murfreesboro - Jewel L. O'Brien McKnight, age 91, passed away October 16, 2019 at NHC, Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Born in Christiana, Tennessee, she lived most of her life in Murfreesboro, but as an Air Force Wife, she also lived from California to Bermuda, with a long stay in Oscoda, Michigan. where her now deceased ex-husband retired. She moved back to Murfreesboro in 1978. She is retired from Rutherford County Hospital, and is a member of Belle Aire Baptist Church.

Jewel was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie M. O'Brien and Mattie Ida Hoover O'Brien, Son, Richard K. McKnight, Daughter, Sylvia J. Dunnaway, Sister, Carolyn White (Clyde, deceased) and Brother, John O'Brien.

She is survived by her son, Bruce J. Dunnaway; sister, Marianne White (Claude, deceased); niece: Carol Ann (White) Pigeon; nephews: Gary White (Sarah), Johnny White, Leslie White, Roger White (Kim), Larry O'Brien, Danny O'Brien (Lois) and Tommy O'Brien (Leslie); sister in-law Gloria O'Brien.

She was a loving Mother, Sister and Aunt. Kind and caring to everyone, be it family, friends, co-workers or strangers. She had a smile which was genuine. Despite losing a 16-year old son to an automobile accident, a daughter to brain cancer, a sister to cancer, and a brother to an automobile accident, she remained positive. Her faith in God was strong. She had not been able to attend church in some time due to illness but watched church services on the television regularly.

Many Thanks to the doctors, nurses, therapist, techs and others at NHC, Caris Hospice, Adams Place, Saint Thomas Rutherford, Amedisys and Dr. James Garner Jr.

A brief visitation will be at Belle Aire Baptist Church, 1307 N. Rutherford Blvd., Murfreesboro from 4 to 5:30 pm on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Family service to follow at 5:30pm.

Memorial in lieu of flowers to your favorite health charity.

Feldhaus Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
