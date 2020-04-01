Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
Jeweldean Hall
Jeweldean Hall


1924 - 2020
Jeweldean Hall Obituary
Jeweldean Hall

Murfreesboro - Jeweldean Bivens Hall, age 95 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away

on March 31, 2020. Mrs. Hall is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Coy and Clayton Cleek; her two husbands, Levoy Bivens and Dayton Hall; and her sister, Fayna Nunley. Jeweldean was a loving wife, an incredible mother, and a wonderful grandmother.

Jeweldean is survived by her two daughters, Angeline Bivens of Smyrna, TN and Rebekah Alexander (David) of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Wanda Phyllis Suter (John) of Chattanooga, TN; grandchildren, Paul Jr. Forsythe (Stephanie), Martha Gorman (Stephen), Eldridge Alexander, and Biven Alexander; and great-grandchildren, Blake Forsythe, Kendall Forsythe, Hunter Bratcher, Dylan Bratcher, and Dacey Mae Gorman.

She graduated from Grundy County High School, David Lipscomb College and MTSU. She taught 4 years at Shook School in Tracy City, TN, 6 years at Alabama Christian (now Faulkner University), and 22 years at Kittrell in Rutherford County, TN. She helped start the Head Start Program in Rutherford County (4 yrs) and was a Gospel Preacher's Wife for 35 years (Levoy Bivens). She was a lifelong faithful member of the Church of Christ.

A private service will be held at Woodfin Funeral Home with Mr. Ron Harper, minister of the Salem Creek Church of Christ, Murfreesboro, TN officiating. Burial will follow at Hobbs Hill Cemetery,Tracy City, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salem Creek Church of Christ Preacher's Scholarship Fund. 2525 Salem Creek Dr, Murfreesboro,

TN 37128.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020
