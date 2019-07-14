|
Jewell Criswell Victory
Donelson / Nashville - Age 88, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 12, 2019.
She was born in Monroe, Georgia, to the late John Burt Criswell and Laura Freeman Criswell. Jewell retired from Dixie Electrotype and later worked for McKendree Village Towers. She attended First Baptist Church of Donelson for several years. Jewell was a devoted wife to her late husband, Robert Perry Victory, and was a loving mother.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Karen McGee; brothers, Melvin Daniel Criswell and John Edward Criswell; and sister, Carolyn Virginia May.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet House Rowenczak (John); stepdaughters, Marcella Dante', Janet Santana (Tim Dies), and Lisa Gregory (Johnny); grandson, Joey House; brothers, Johnny Ruth Johnson, Danny Criswell, and Billy Criswell; sisters, Patsy Criswell Green and Shirley Howell; several step grand and great grandchildren, numerous family members and loving friends.
Visitation will be at Hermitage Funeral Home on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
The Celebration of Jewell's Life will be at Hermitage Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10:00 am with Bro. Jud Hays officiating.
Entombment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.
Please visit the online obituary: www.hermitagefh.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 14, 2019