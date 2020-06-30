Jim Johnson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jim's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jim Johnson

Murfreesboro - Mr. James "Jim" Stanley Johnson, age 73, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Friday, June 26, 2020. He was born in Fountain Head, TN to the late William and Margaret Taylor Johnson. Jim proudly served his country in the United States Army. He then worked for State Farm Insurance for 34 years retiring as a Senior Agency Field Consultant. Jim was a faithful member of Northfield Boulevard church of Christ.

Jim is survived by his wife of 53 years, Diana Prest Johnson; children, Raena Tracy and her husband Jim of Murfreesboro, Ty Johnson and his wife Christy of Knoxville, TN, and Tolly Alsup and her husband Roger of Lascassas, TN; ten grandchildren, Madison, Peyton, Dalton, Landon, Ellison, Carson, and Kenton Tracy, and Holland, Tanner, and Chase Johnson; and sister, Annette Downes and her husband Les of Sarasota, FL. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Jayme Johnson.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or The Michael J. Fox Foundation, Donation Processing, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

Due to recent health concerns, services will be kept private.

The family encourages personal memories to be left at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved