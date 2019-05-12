Services
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
For more information about
Jimmy Henley
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Living Springs Baptist Church
4559 Weakley Lane
Mt. Juliet, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Living Springs Baptist Church
4559 Weakley Lane
Mt. Juliet, TN
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Hermitage Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Jimmy Henley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jimmy Eugene Henley


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jimmy Eugene Henley Obituary
Jimmy Eugene Henley

Mt. Juliet, TN - Jimmy Eugene Henley, age 82 of Mt. Juliet, TN, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. A native of Wilson County, he was the son of the late Sam Ezra Henley and Nell Fannie Pharris Henley. Mr. Henley was also preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Margaret Louise Ross Henley, brothers, Gary and Hugh Henley and sister, Sammy Fowler.

Mr. Henley is survived by her sons, Randy Henley and his wife Anita of Murfreesboro, TN and Ricky Henley and his wife Rhonda of Mt. Juliet, TN; brother, Terry Henley of Palmer Alaska; sisters, Helen Gentry of Oklahoma City, OK and Christine Lund of Webster City, IA; grandchildren, Jamey and Christopher Henley, Chelsey Brown, and Alaina Hickey; great-grandchildren, Charley Brown and Swayze Brown.

Visitation will be Monday, May 13, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, and Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Living Springs Baptist Church, 4559 Weakley Lane Mt. Juliet, TN 37122. Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday May 14, 2019 at Living Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Edgar Boles officiating. Graveside service with military honors will be 1:30 PM at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Bobby, John, and Jamey Henley, Kyle Ellis, David Brown, and Spencer Ratliff will serve as pallbearers.

Mr. Henley was a US Army veteran, a member of Living Springs Baptist Church, and was retired from the Maintenance Division of the Army Reserve.

An online guestbook for the Henley family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. 615-459-3254.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now