Jimmy Eugene Henley
Mt. Juliet, TN - Jimmy Eugene Henley, age 82 of Mt. Juliet, TN, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. A native of Wilson County, he was the son of the late Sam Ezra Henley and Nell Fannie Pharris Henley. Mr. Henley was also preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Margaret Louise Ross Henley, brothers, Gary and Hugh Henley and sister, Sammy Fowler.
Mr. Henley is survived by her sons, Randy Henley and his wife Anita of Murfreesboro, TN and Ricky Henley and his wife Rhonda of Mt. Juliet, TN; brother, Terry Henley of Palmer Alaska; sisters, Helen Gentry of Oklahoma City, OK and Christine Lund of Webster City, IA; grandchildren, Jamey and Christopher Henley, Chelsey Brown, and Alaina Hickey; great-grandchildren, Charley Brown and Swayze Brown.
Visitation will be Monday, May 13, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, and Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Living Springs Baptist Church, 4559 Weakley Lane Mt. Juliet, TN 37122. Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday May 14, 2019 at Living Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Edgar Boles officiating. Graveside service with military honors will be 1:30 PM at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Bobby, John, and Jamey Henley, Kyle Ellis, David Brown, and Spencer Ratliff will serve as pallbearers.
Mr. Henley was a US Army veteran, a member of Living Springs Baptist Church, and was retired from the Maintenance Division of the Army Reserve.
An online guestbook for the Henley family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 12, 2019