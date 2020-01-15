|
|
Jimmy Hugh Wyatt
Murfreesboro - Jimmy Hugh Wyatt (73) finished the good fight of faith on January 10th, 2020 after a long battle with prostate cancer. He was born and raised in Knoxville, a graduate of East High School, and a longtime member of Central Baptist Church of Fountain City. He and his wife (Janette) of 52 years raised their two daughters to love God, to serve others, and to always pursue the heart of the matter. Jimmy spent the majority of his career working for Chapman Drug Company/Cardinal Health. He was a true Tennessee Volunteer, as a student and a fan, but was proud to be a Carson-Newman alumnus. Later in his life, he felt so privileged to return to C-N as part of their administration. After retiring, he and Janette relocated to Middle Tennessee to full time Grandparent the two luckiest grandkids. There they found a loving community at First Baptist Church of Murfreesboro that faithfully walks alongside them. Jimmy loved to encourage others, and in all circumstances, He never stopped pointing others to Jesus. He is preceded in death by his Father, Rex Wyatt. He is survived by his mother Deola Wyatt, his brother Steve Wyatt (Diana Murray), his wife Janette Anderson Wyatt, daughters Stephanie Wyatt (Adam Brett), Emily Wyatt Humphries (Andrew Humphries), and the two most beloved grandchildren Nora Beth and Jacob Humphries. The receiving of friends and family will be held on Friday, January 17th, 2020, from 5:00-7:00pm at Central Baptist Church of Fountain City, 5364 North Broadway, Knoxville, TN, followed by a service at 7:00 pm. The burial will be held on Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at 11am at Lynnhurst Cemetery 2300 West Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN. Arrangements by Gentry-Griffey 5301 Fountain Rd. Knoxville, TN, (865) 689-4481. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either the Appalachia Service Project asphome.org/ or the Sarah Cannon Cancer Center. To donate by check, make it out to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and note The Sarah Cannon Fund in the memo line, and mail to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee P.O. Box 440225 Nashville, TN 37244.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020