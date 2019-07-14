|
Joan White Naron
Smyrna, TN - Joan White Naron, age 79, of Smyrna passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was a native of Franklin, TN and the daughter of the late Earlie B. White, Sr. and Daisy Irene Beard White. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Richard Naron, Sr. and siblings, Earlie B. White, Jr., Mary Louvenia Stahl, J.W. White and Leland Kenneth White.
She is survived by her son, Rick Naron and his wife Stacey of Franklin, TN; daughter, Margie Dugger and her husband Jimmy of Smyrna; three grandchildren, Amber Dugger Smelser and her husband Justin, Logan Dugger and his wife Madison, and Bennett Naron; great granddaughter, Rhealyn Mae Smelser and sister, Geneva Lewis.
Visitation will be from 9:00am until 12noon Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Highland Heights Church of Christ. Funeral Service will be 12noon Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Highland Heights Church of Christ. Bro. Wayne Cornwell and Mark O'Neal will officiate. Interment to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Mrs. Naron was a member of Highland Heights Church of Christ. She was a secretary with the TVA and then retired from the VA Medical Center in Nashville.
Memorials may be made to the Mid South, 4825 Trousdale Dr., Ste. 220, Nashville, TN 37220 or Highland Heights Church of Christ, Lawrence Gardner Fund, 785 S Lowry St, Smyrna, TN 37167 in memory of Mrs. Naron.
An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna (615) 459-3254.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 14, 2019