Services
Barbara Falowski Funeral Home
300 SW 6th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315-1028
954-462-4262
1947 - 2019
JoAnn Dickerson Tomasello Obituary
JoAnn Dickerson Tomasello

- - On August 29, 2019, JoAnn Dickerson Tomasello went to be with the Lord. She is survived by her husband Dr. Peter A. Tomasello. She leaves behind her son Greg Huffstetler and his wife Mary Ruth, and their children Garrett, Grant and Payton and by her brother Bill Dickerson and his wife Cindy. JoAnn Dickerson was born September 12, 1947 in Rutherford County Hospital. She graduated from Smyrna High School in 1965. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbara Falowski Funeral Services of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
