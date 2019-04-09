|
|
JoAnn Goodman
Murfreesboro, TN - JoAnn Goodman, age 73, passed away Friday, April 5th at her home, surrounded by family. She was born in Sewanee, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Joe Horace McCollum and Margaret Alene McCollum.
A graduate of Franklin County High School and an employee of MTSU for more than 20 years, JoAnn most treasured her time spent with family. She devoted her life to raising her daughters and being "Mimi" to Nate and Gentry, and she treasured their family beach vacations. Compassionate, caring, and witty, JoAnn loved large and laughed hard. She will be greatly missed by many who found comfort and joy in her wisdom, humor and unconditional love.
JoAnn is survived by daughter Stephanie Mitchell (Blair); granddaughter Gentry Mitchell of Murfreesboro and grandson Nathan Byrnes of Murfreesboro; brother Bill McCollum (Lele) of Monteagle; and Tess Bailey- Mimi's good friend and assistant. She was preceded in death by daughter Shannon Goodman Underwood and grandson Logan Mitchell.
A celebration of life and love will be held at a later time at "The Cross" in Sewanee. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Shannon's Story," a reading incentive program at Monteagle Elementary established in honor of her late daughter-- c/o Lele McCollum 2317 Lakeshore Dr., Monteagle, TN 37356.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 9, 2019