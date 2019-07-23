Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel - Murfreesboro - Murfreesboro
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615-893-5151
Joanna Capelli
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Of Mt. Carmel Parish Church Of St. Anthony Of Padua
285 Route 206
Hammonton, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Anthony of Padua,
285 Route 206,
Hammonton, NJ
Murfreesboro - Joanna F. Capelli, 75, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, July 15, 2019. Born on December 15, 1943 and raised in Hammonton, NJ, Joanna moved to Murfreesboro in 2006. She was predeceased by her devoted and loving parents, Anna and Joseph J. Capelli, Sr. and her sister Elizabeth Jane Hoopes. Joanna is survived by her brothers, Joseph Capelli, Jr. (Geneva), Robert Capelli (Linda) all of Orlando, FL; her sisters, Maria Clark (George) of Evergreen, CO; Catherine Viers (Jeffrey) and Patricia Capelli, all of Murfreesboro, TN; her brother-in-law, Gene Hoopes of Hammonton; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Joanna was loving, kind, generous and thoughtful. She always remembered her loved ones' birthdays and enjoyed making cards and giving gifts. She loved going to church, riding her bike, and being with family. She looked forward to participating in Special Olympics every Spring. Joanna was an unforgettable person who touched many hearts with her sassy personality and indomitable spirit. A memorial service will be held in Murfreesboro at a later date.Memorial donations may be made to Stones River Center, 3350 Memorial Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37129 or to Special Olympics, 461 Craighead Street, Nashville, TN 37204.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 23, 2019
