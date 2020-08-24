Jody Renegar
Murfreesboro - Joe "Jody" Gwin Renegar, 71, resident of Murfreesboro, died on Monday, August 24, 2020 at St. Thomas Rutherford.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2 PM at Bills-McGaugh & Hamilton Funeral Home with Reverend Leland Carden officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery. The family will visit with friends on Saturday from 11:00 A.M. until time of service at Bills-McGaugh & Hamilton. The family strongly recommend to adhere to the CDC guidelines on social distancing and facial covering. Honorary Pallbearers include Bubba Russell, Rudy Thacker, Glen Gentry, Jimmy Rickman, Mike Duckworth, Jeff Duckworth, and Dwight Duckworth.
Born on March 1, 1949 in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Charles G. Renegar and the late Joan Duckworth Renegar. Jody earned his Bachelor of Computer Science at Middle Tennessee State University, and served in the United States Navy from 1971-1975.He was the retired owner of Renegar Computer Consulting. Jody was an avid outdoorsman, and loved fishing, scuba diving, and sports. He also had a great passion for music.
Survivors include his sister, Judy Renegar (John) Maier of Hermitage; brother, Drew (Lisa) Renegar of Unionville; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a great-niece, Lexi Vaughan.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the American Stroke Foundation.
