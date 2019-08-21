Services
Woodfin Memorial Chapel & On-site Crematory - Murfreesboro
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Joe Barlow
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Woodfin Memorial Chapel & On-site Crematory - Murfreesboro
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Woodfin Memorial Chapel & On-site Crematory - Murfreesboro
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
McCullough Cemetery
Bulls Gap, TN
Resources
1935 - 2019
Joe Bill Barlow Obituary
Joe Bill Barlow

Murfreesboro - Joe Bill Barlow, 83 of Murfreesboro, was called home to be with the Lord on Monday August 19, 2019. He was born in Hawkins County, TN to the late Homer and Effie Barlow, and was also preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Slemons Barlow.

Mr. Barlow had served in the US Army 101St Airborne Group at Fort Campbell, Kentucky and in Japan where he was a paratrooper and medic. After his military service Mr. Barlow joined Berry Funeral Home in Knoxville where he learned to fly Berry's Air Ambulance. He was a 1958 graduate of John A. Gupton College, and had worked in funeral service with Southern Casket and Batesville Casket Companies for over 50 years. Mr. Barlow was a member of First United Methodist Church in Murfreesboro and was member of Burlington Masonic Lodge of 60 years.

He is survived by nephews, Larry Carpenter, and Steve Overton; nieces Betty Shelton, Teresa Conley and Cynthia Shank; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Harold and Shirley Overton.

The family wishes to express special thanks to Joe and Nancy's neighbors Butch and Janie Campbell, and caregivers, and Avalon Hospice for their may acts of love and kindness.

Visitation will be 5:00pm to 6:00pm with funeral service to follow at 6:00PM CST Thursday, August 22nd at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be 12noon EST Saturday August 24th at McCullough Cemetery in Bulls Gap, TN. with Reverend Ted Shelton to officiate. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
