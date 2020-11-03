Joe Frank Campbell
Woodbury - Joe Frank Campbell passed away November 2, 2020, at his home at his home after a short illness. He was born July 16, 1943 the son of Adam and Idella Leach Campbell. A native of Cannon County, he lived in the Porterfield Community.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Mary Ann Bingham Campbell, children, Angela M. Wells of Lascassas and Wayne Rust Jr. (Jennifer) of Anchorage, Alaska; grandchildren, Christina M. Wells and Ava I. Rust.
In addition to his parents Mr. Campbell was preceded in death by his half-brother Mike Campbell.
Mr. Campbell was a member of the Auburntown Church of Christ. After retiring from the Alvin C. York Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Joe volunteered for 11 years at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in the Transport Department. His love for Tennessee Walking Horses began in high school when he worked for Sam Paschal and continued thru his entire life. Joe trained, showed horses, and judged horse shows all across the country.
The family requests that anyone attending the funeral to please practice social distancing and wear masks.
Funeral Services will be 10 am Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Woodbury Funeral Home with Bro. David Dunn officiating. Interment will follow in Hazel Cemetery, Bell Buckle. Pallbearers include B.J. Bobo, Mark Smithson, Brad Stevens, David Sanders, Ronnie Todd, Gary Rains, Jim Rains and Jerry Stone.
Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 4 to 8 pm at the Woodbury Funeral Home.
For those wishing to do so, donations may be made to Auburn Church of Christ, Middle Tennessee Christian School or Caris Hospice of Murfreesboro, 242 Heritage Park Drive #102, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.
Woodbury Funeral Home, 615-563-2311 or to leave condolences for his family, please visit www.woodburyfuneralhome.net