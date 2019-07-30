|
Joe Mason Williams
Murfreesboro, TN - Joe Mason Williams, age 89 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Sunday July 28, 2019. A native of Rutherford County, he was the son of the late Houston and Meady Sullins Williams. Mr. Williams was also preceded in death by his wife, Annie Lou Taylor Williams, a son, Joe David Williams, a daughter, Betty Ann Majors, and two brothers and one sister.
Mr. Williams is survived by his daughter, Sally Lorance and her husband James of Murfreesboro, TN; grandson, Joseph Lorance and his wife April of Readyville, TN; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Kayne, and Lilee Lorance all of Readyville, TN.
Visitation will be Thursday from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Pastor Bruce Heileman officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Mr. Williams was of the Baptist faith, and was retired from the Farmers CO-OP in LaVergne.
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 30, 2019