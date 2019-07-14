Services
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
Joe Spann
Joe Spann
Smyrna - Joe Lynn Spann, devoted husband and father, went peacefully to be with his Heavenly Father on July 8th at his home surrounded by his wife and family. He was preceded in death by his father Freeman Jack Spann, mother Nora Lou Withshire Spann Alvis and twin brother James L. Spann. He leaves behind his devoted wife of 56 years, Martha Jean Gooch Spann; five daughters Tracy (Dan Warner) Spann, Stacy (Rudi) Rutiaga, Lisa (Ron) Moore, Jennifer (Mark) Warner, Amanda (Joey) Corlew; thirteen grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; two sisters and a host of nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on August 17th at Giles Creek Baptist Church at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers and gifts, his daughters ask that donations be made to Rock Steady Boxing Middle Tennessee, 805 Commercial Court, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

Woodfin Chapel Smyrna

615-459-3254
Published in The Daily News Journal on July 14, 2019
