John Alvin Reddell, Jr. "Alvin"
Murfreesboro, TN - John Alvin Reddell, Jr., "Alvin", of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, dearly loved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, brother-in-law, nephew, cousin, son-in-law and friend, was welcomed into his Heavenly Home October 6, 2019.
Alvin was born in Jackson, Mississippi, November 10, 1964, and is the son of John Alvin Reddell, Sr. and the late Joanne Pruitt Reddell, who was there to welcome him in her loving arms to his new Heavenly Home.
Alvin grew up in Germantown, Tennessee. He attended Mississippi State University and graduated from The University of Memphis with a B.S. degree in Business Administration.
Alvin is survived by his wife, Michelle Reddell; daughter, Hayley Reddell; father, John Reddell; sister, Amy (Juan) Reyes; brother, Eric (Pam) Reddell; seven nieces and nephews, Josie, Ian, John Will, Anderson, Lola, Iris, and Leighton, all of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends.
Although we are heartbroken and grieve his absence with us in our earthly lives, we take peace and rejoice and celebrate his new life, healthy and pain-free, in his Heavenly Home.
Alvin had a thirst for knowledge and his interests varied from one end of the spectrum to the next. He was the source we went to for answers to any questions on any topic that may arise. He had a special fondness for many genres of music and had a great appreciation for their musicians. Alvin had the uncanny ability to recall a plethora of trivia at any given moment. His kind and polite demeanor, his quick and clever wit, his commitment to his responsibilities, his compassion for others, his trustworthiness as a confidant, and his fierce loyalty and dedication to his family will never be forgotten and leaves deficits in our lives and holes in our hearts.
We take comfort in knowing Alvin is now in his Heavenly Home. Our sorrow is consoled with God's promise that He will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.
The gleam in his bright blue eyes and his ever-present endearing smile are permanently etched in each of our hearts.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 12:00pm to 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Nathan Wright will officiate. A private family burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Vanderbilt Medical Center or a .
