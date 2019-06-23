Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Manchester - John Ray Ashford, age 69, passed away at Bordeaux Nursing Home on Friday June 21, 2019. He was a Native of Rutherford County and a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. He retired from Bunny Bread Bakery



John was preceded in death by his parents, Grady Lee and Artie Mae Ashford. He is survived by daughter, Sharon Rebekah Kapise, sisters; Jeannette Johnson, and Shirley Sloane, three grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 P.M. Sunday June 23, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel Service will be 11:00 A.M. Monday June 24, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hale Family Cemetery with friends and family serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 23, 2019
