Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
John Clark Obituary
John Clark

Murfreesboro - John Glen Clark, age 80, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was born in Murfreesboro to the late James Edward Clark, Sr. and Evelyn Patton Clark. He served seven years in the Tennessee Army National Guard. John worked at G.E. for 32 ½ years and was a member of Franklin Road Baptist Church.

Mr. Clark was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Faye Parker, Delores Richardson, Jim Clark, Jr. and Kathleen Woodson. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Virginia Frances Hobbs Clark; brother, Bobby Clark and wife Jenny; sister, Nancy Christopher and husband Wesley all of Murfreesboro and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Mike Norris and Lynard Herman officiating.

Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens at 10:00 AM, Monday, September 9, 2019 with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 6, 2019
