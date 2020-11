Or Copy this URL to Share

John Clayton Carlton, Sr.



Shelbyville - John C. Carlton, Sr., 93, of Shelbyville, TN, passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020.



Graveside services will be 2:00 P.M. Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Cothran Cemetery in Rover, TN.









