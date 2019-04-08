Services
John Morgan
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Christiana, TN - John Daniel Morgan, age 76 of Christiana, TN, passed away Saturday April 6, 2019, in the comfort of his own home surrounded by family. He is gone to meet his Savior and the loved ones gone before him. He was born June 29, 1942 in Christiana to the late John Thompson and Regina Wiggs Morgan. Mr. Morgan was also preceded in death by a brother, William M. Morgan and a sister, Patricia Morgan Walkup.

Mr. Morgan is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy C. Alsup Morgan; children, Michael John Morgan of Christiana, TN, and Jason Daniel Morgan ( Jamie Thomas) of Easton, PA; sister, Mary Jane Hollis of Murfreesboro, TN; brother-in-law, Billy Walkup of Beech Grove, TN; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Hoyte Owen officiating. Burial will follow in the Miller Cemetery, Christiana, TN with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Mr. Morgan was a 1960 graduate of Christiana High School, a member of Belle Aire Baptist Church, and was retired from Heritage Farms and O'Reilly Auto Parts.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society or Portico, www.porticostory.org in memory of Mr. Morgan.

An online guestbook for the Morgan family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 8, 2019
