John Doyle "Poppy" Brown



Murfreesboro - John Doyle "Poppy" Brown, age 82 passed away, Wednesday, July 29, 2020.



Visitation will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at South East Baptist Church from 12:00 until 3:00 Pm. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm.



Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229









