John Fisk Byrnes
Murfreesboro - John Fisk "Jack" Byrnes, 91, of Murfreesboro, passed away April 13, 2020.
Jack was born on October 24, 1928, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to John H. and Harriet Byrnes. He grew up in Saginaw, Michigan, and attended Arthur Hill High School. He loved to tell stories from his early years, especially about the many part-time jobs he held, which included hawking a newspaper special edition on the day Pearl Harbor was bombed, setting pins by hand at a bowling alley, caddying at the local golf course, and flipping burgers at the Del Rio Grill.
An English major, Jack earned a B.A. from Central Michigan University in 1951. While in college he met Virginia "Ginny" Weston, of Bad Axe, Michigan, whom he married shortly after they graduated. During the Korean War era, Jack served in the U.S. Army, working in counterintelligence.
After Jack's military service, he and Ginny lived in Ann Arbor, Michigan, where he worked for the King-Seely company. During that time, Jack developed a life-long devotion to the University of Michigan Wolverines and, more importantly, he realized that corporate life was not for him. In 1961, he moved his family to Tennessee to enter the home building business with an Army buddy.
Jack never regretted the move to Tennessee, often noting that he did not miss the three seasons in Michigan: June, July, and winter. He loved building and ultimately formed Guardian Construction in Murfreesboro. He built many custom homes around the city and was president of the Rutherford County Home Builders Association.
In 1980 he was named to the Murfreesboro Planning Commission and served as its chairman from 1982 to 1997. In recognition of his work, the City of Murfreesboro later named a street in his honor. During his retirement, Jack continued to follow local development with great interest and needed little urging to share his opinions on the topic.
An avid golfer, Jack spent many hours on courses around the area. He was a long-time member of the Stones River Country Club and served as its president.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents and by his older sister, Nan Hackstadt of Olympia, Washington. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Stefanie, and his sons Jeff (Deana), Mark (Julie), and Matt. Between 1998 and 2002 he acquired six grandchildren: Clay (Caitlin) Almonrode, Nate Byrnes, Rachel Byrnes, Alice Byrnes, Abby Byrnes, and John Byrnes. He took great pride in his grandchildren, although some suspect that the times he "forgot" his hearing aids at boisterous family gatherings may not have been accidental.
Jack wanted no memorial service, but he would undoubtedly appreciate it if you raised a glass of your favorite beverage in his honor. Donations in his memory may be made to the or other . His family thanks Dr. Jyotheen Karam, Dr. James Garner, and the staff at the Alvin C. York Veterans Administration Medical Center for their support in recent years.
As with us all, Jack's life had its ups and downs. But his family thinks that, at the end, he would describe his life with the same words he used to compliment a good meal: "That was delightful."
Published in The Daily News Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020