John "Jack" Gilliam Marschel
Sun City Center, FL - John "Jack" Gilliam Marschel of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away February 2, 2019, from natural causes. Jack was born October 26, 1917 in St Louis, Missouri to the late Frank Herman and Mabel Gilliam Marschel. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Mary McKnight Marschel.
Mr. Marschel is survived by his daughter, Marilyn (Tom) Newsom and his son John (Patty) G Marschel, Jr of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Laura (Mike) Baggett of Nashville, TN and John (Kristy) Anderson of Ft Lauderdale, FL; great grandchildren, Mary Carlson and Lawson Hunter of Nashville, TN. He was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Marschel Paul.
Mr. Marschel attended the University of Missouri where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity.
The Marschel family moved to Murfreesboro in 1960 as a result of Mr. Marschel relocating Park Sherman/Park Industries to Tennessee. He served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing until his retirement in 1981. Jack and Mary retired to Sarasota, FL in 1981 and moved to Sun City Center in 1992. Jack loved competition and the game of golf which he continued to play until he was 95 years old with seven holes-in-one to his credit. Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. His mission in life was to always have a positive attitude and a sense of humor. He turned 100 yrs old on October 26, 2017 being the first centenarian of his family and was surrounded by family and friends for this special event.
A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Alive Hospice, 1629 Williams Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129, or the Freedom Plaza Scholarship Fund, 1010 American Eagle Blvd., Sun City Center, FL 33573.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 17, 2019