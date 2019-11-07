|
John Jones
Murfreesboro - Pastor John Paul Jones, age 78, passed away November 7, 2019 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. John was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. He found the Lord during his time at Co-Op. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. John was a role model to all he encountered and the rock and teacher to his entire family.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Allie Mae Jones; and 3 brothers. He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Betty Penny Jones; sons, Jerry (Danielle) Jones, Johnny "Rocky" Jones, John Eric (Angela) Jones; daughters, Debbie (Jim) Rheinscheld, Tammy (Randy) Blankenship, Teresa (Mike) Cropper; six brothers; three sisters; nineteen grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be 3:00-6:00 PM, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers with Johnny "Rocky" Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with grandsons serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019