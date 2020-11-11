1/1
John Jones Sr.
John Jones, Sr.

Murfreesboro - John Edgar Jones, Sr, age 96, passed away at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital November 9, 2020. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and retired from Middle Tennessee State University. John was a member of Science Hill Church of Christ.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey Jones and Nina Jones; son, John E. Jones, Jr.; brother, Howard Jones; and sisters, Susie Bell James, Irene Harrell. He is survived by his wife, Margaret Lee McClure Jones; sons, Aubrey (Sheila) Jones, Howard "Bubba" (Kathy) Jones; grandchildren, Amy Jones, Lora Wright, and Jenifer Burns; and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Graveside will follow at 2:30 PM in Coleman Cemetery with Nickey Nichols officiating. Nephews will serve as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com



Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
