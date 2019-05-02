|
John K. Hillman
Murfreesboro - John K. Hillman, age 90 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Monday, April 29th, 2019 at Adams Place. He was born in Chicago, IL to the late Endocen (Endo) and Angeline Van Zante Hillman. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wives, Eva Brown Redmon Hillman and Mary Alice (Kitty) Hall Hillman.
Mr. Hillman is survived by his daughter, Linda H. Honey and husband Ed of Murfreesboro; brother, Donald Hillman of WI; sister, Barbara Hillman of NY; half-brother, Richard Hillman of WI; half-sister, Catherine Latané of WI; and two grandsons, Captain Tyler Honey, US Army, and Ben Honey of Murfreesboro.
Mr. Hillman was raised in Minneapolis and graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1952 with a BS Degree in Forest Management. He made a career of the Army and lived in Murfreesboro since his retirement as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1974 after 23 ½ years of service. He was employed more than 17 years with the Bridgestone tire manufacturing plant in LaVergne, and retired permanently in 1991 at the age of 63. He was an active member of Leanna Church of Christ and enjoyed traveling, visiting all 50 states and many overseas countries. He loved helping others, particularly with his genealogy and personal computer hobbies.
Funeral service will be Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with visitation two hours prior to the service. Bro. Kevin Dye will officiate. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com
Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna (615) 459-3254
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 2, 2019