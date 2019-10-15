Services
Woodfin Memorial Chapel & On-site Crematory - Murfreesboro
John L. "Larry" Nobel

Murfreesboro - John L. "Larry" Noble, age 76 of Murfreesboro died Tuesday October 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Ann Smith Noble; a son, Darren Noble; parents, John L. Noble, Sr. and Ruth Davenport Noble.

Larry is a 1961 graduate of Waverly IL High School. He served in the Marines and was retired from Fiat Allis of Springfield, IL. After his retirement he moved to Murfreesboro and drove a Murfreesboro City School bus for many years, and enjoyed golfing, camping and his Harley Davidson and was a avid sports fan.

Larry is survived by his daughter, Teri Egnot and husband Ed of Liberty, IL; sister, Linda Dutton and husband Chuck of Springfield IL; nephews, Bill Dutton of Springfield, IL, Harold King and wife Wendy of Murfreesboro; nieces; Vicky Smith and Lee King both of Murfreesboro, Kelly Medford and Ed of Centerville; sister in law: Ginny King of Rockvale.

Memorial Gathering will be 4PM to 6PM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
