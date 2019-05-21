|
|
John Leland Goad
Murfreesboro - John L. Goad, age 69, of Murfreesboro passed away suddenly on Friday, May 17, 2019. He was a native of Davidson County and the son of the late Kenneth Leland Goad and Mary Jean Young Goad.
Funeral service will be 2:00pm Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Chaplain Lee Douglas will officiate. Interment to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Curl Goad, daughters, Gracelyn and Kelly Goad of Murfreesboro, brothers, Michael and Pat Goad of Nashville, and sister, Mary Goad of Hermitage.
John was a retired Captain with the Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department. He also served on the Rutherford County Road Board.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Murfreesboro Breakfast Rotary Club Foundation in his memory.
Visitation will be from 10:00am until 2:00pm Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 21, 2019