John Morgan

Murfreesboro - John Thomas Morgan, age 58, of Murfreesboro, TN, died July 9, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents Thomas Calvin Morgan, Mary Will Cox Morgan. He is survived by his sister, Nancy Elizabeth Morgan Andrews (Scott); nephew Henry Morgan "Hank" Andrews; along with uncle and aunt JW and Betty Cox; and cousins Terri Cox Williams (Steve), Patricia Reynolds Vanderwest (Cody), and Calvin (Becky) Warren.

John was born on August 5, 1961 and was a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro. He graduated from Riverdale High School and MTSU. John was employed by Pinnacle Bank for many years and was well-known in the drive-through window. He was a member of Buick Club of America, the Stones River Car Club, the Indian Motorcycle Riders Group of Middle Tennessee, the Honda Goldwing club, and the Rutherford County Historical Society. He served as a Reserve Deputy with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Department for many years, and loved his brothers there.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Rutherford County Historical Society, or the American Heart Association.

A public graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Evergreen Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

615-893-5151




Published in The Daily News Journal from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
