John R. Hill
Lewisburg, TN - Mr. John R. Hill, age 96, died Thur., Sept. 17, 2020 at his home in the Farmington Comm. of Marshall Co. after an extended illness.
Mr. Hill was born in Rutherford Co. and was a son of the late Thomas Roulhac and Kathleen Charlton Hill. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp., serving during World War II. Mr. Hill attended Middle Tennessee State College and graduated from Bowling Green Business College with a degree in accounting. Following graduation, he worked as an auditor for Tennessee Farmer's Cooperative in LaVergne, TN and bookkeeper for Al White Motors in Manchester, TN.
Mr. John was also a life long dairy farmer in Rutherford and Marshall Counties and served on many Boards of Directors including Marshall County Farm Bureau, Marshall County Farmers Cooperative, and served as a County Commissioner for District 8 in Marshall County for many years.
Mr. Hill was a member of First Baptist Church of Lewisburg where he served as a Deacon and Men's Adult Bible Class teacher.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hill was also preceded in death by his wife, Sally Chardene Thompson Hill, who died in 2008; a son, Richard Hill; sisters, Mary Hill Latane, Margaret Hill Latane , Kathleen "Tina" Hill Montgomery; and brother, Tom Hill.
Mr. Hill is survived by his daughter, Martha Hill (Philip) Ferguson, Union, KY; sons, Thomas R. Hill, Belfast, TN, Charles (Patty) Hill, Lewisburg, TN; brother, Frank (Lorene) Hill, Murfreesboro, TN; seven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Sat., Sept. 19, 2020 at Temple Cemetery in the Farmington Comm. with Rev. Robert Montgomery and Dr. Thomas Dumser officiating. Burial will follow in Temple Cemetery. There will be no visitation prior to services.
Memorial Donations in memory of Mr. Hill may be made to First Baptist Church, Building Bridges Fund, P. O. Box 1308, Lewisburg, Tennessee.
LAWRENCE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION SERVICES, Chapel Hill, TN, 931-364-2233 (www.lawrencefuneral.net
) in charge of arrangements.