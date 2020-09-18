1/
John R. Hill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John R. Hill

Lewisburg, TN - Mr. John R. Hill, age 96, died Thur., Sept. 17, 2020 at his home in the Farmington Comm. of Marshall Co. after an extended illness.

Mr. Hill was born in Rutherford Co. and was a son of the late Thomas Roulhac and Kathleen Charlton Hill. He was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp., serving during World War II. Mr. Hill attended Middle Tennessee State College and graduated from Bowling Green Business College with a degree in accounting. Following graduation, he worked as an auditor for Tennessee Farmer's Cooperative in LaVergne, TN and bookkeeper for Al White Motors in Manchester, TN.

Mr. John was also a life long dairy farmer in Rutherford and Marshall Counties and served on many Boards of Directors including Marshall County Farm Bureau, Marshall County Farmers Cooperative, and served as a County Commissioner for District 8 in Marshall County for many years.

Mr. Hill was a member of First Baptist Church of Lewisburg where he served as a Deacon and Men's Adult Bible Class teacher.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Hill was also preceded in death by his wife, Sally Chardene Thompson Hill, who died in 2008; a son, Richard Hill; sisters, Mary Hill Latane, Margaret Hill Latane , Kathleen "Tina" Hill Montgomery; and brother, Tom Hill.

Mr. Hill is survived by his daughter, Martha Hill (Philip) Ferguson, Union, KY; sons, Thomas R. Hill, Belfast, TN, Charles (Patty) Hill, Lewisburg, TN; brother, Frank (Lorene) Hill, Murfreesboro, TN; seven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Sat., Sept. 19, 2020 at Temple Cemetery in the Farmington Comm. with Rev. Robert Montgomery and Dr. Thomas Dumser officiating. Burial will follow in Temple Cemetery. There will be no visitation prior to services.

Memorial Donations in memory of Mr. Hill may be made to First Baptist Church, Building Bridges Fund, P. O. Box 1308, Lewisburg, Tennessee.

LAWRENCE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION SERVICES, Chapel Hill, TN, 931-364-2233 (www.lawrencefuneral.net) in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Burial
Temple Cemetery in the Farmington Comm.
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Temple Cemetery in the Farmington Comm
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lawrence Funeral Home
203 South Horton Pkwy
Chapel Hill, TN 37034
931-364-2233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lawrence Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved