Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Garner Cemetery
Decherd, TN
John Ray "Dutch" Holland


John Ray "Dutch" Holland Obituary
John Ray "Dutch" Holland

Smyrna - John Ray "Dutch" Holland, age 75 of Smyrna died Wednesday April 17, 2019. He was born in Eglin Field, FL and was the son, Raymond B. Holland and Lucille Steward Holland Honeycutt.

Mr. Holland was member of LifePoint Church in Smyrna and a retired Mechanic. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.

Mr. Holland is survived by his daughters; Jennifer Young and husband Jerry of Dickson, Brandi Capps and husband Justin of North Carolina, sons; John Ray Gordon of Chattanooga, Brian Holland of Murfreesboro, T.J. Holland and wife Ashley of North Carolina. Ten grandchildren; sister; Linda Holland of LaVergne.

Visitation will be 2:00PM-7:00PM Monday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Graveside service will be 11:00AM Tuesday at Mt. Garner Cemetery in Decherd. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
