Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
John Robert Burns


John Robert Burns

Murfreesboro - John Robert Burns, known as Bobby to all of his family and friends. Bobby, age 77, of Rutherford County left his earthly home and went to be an angel around the throne on Monday, February 18, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James "Bob" and Johnnie Burns; and brother, Mahlon D. Burns. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Polly Burns. Bobby was blessed while on this earth leaving behind 4 daughters, Daphne (Keith) Wilson, Stephanie Burns, Karen Johnson, Sharon (Vandy) Duke; 1 son, Jay Burns; sister, Brenda Rollins; grandchildren, Meigan, Dhris, Hope, Kelsea, Gavin, Blake, Holly, Brooke, Stephen, Alex, Austin and Chelsea; great-grandchildren, Finn, Phoenix, Drew, Jaxton, Kannon, Aubree, Wade and Allie Zo who is on her way; nephews, Marvin (Tamara) Rollins and Mahlon Moore; nieces, Michelle Burns and Cindy Burns; along with an abundance of relatives and loving friends who will all cherish his memory.

Bobby loved his family, was a die hard Titan's fan, loved spending as much time as possible traveling, relaxing at the beach, taking cruises and going to the casinos. After serving in the military he chose flooring as his profession.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, February 21, 2019 with Brother Tony Anderson officiating. Bobby will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery with grandsons serving as pallbearers

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 20, 2019
