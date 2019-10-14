|
|
John "Jack" Sant Amour
Murfreesboro - John R. "Jack" Sant Amour, age 96 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on October 12, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Sant Amour was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Martha "Emily" Sant Amour; parents, Elizabeth and Frank Sant Amour; sisters, Margaret, Louella, and Bernice; brothers, Francis, Edward, and Donald; grandson, Aaron Duckwall and son-in-law, Charles Duckwall.
A native of Green Bay, WI, he resided in Murfreesboro since 1951. He attended St. Patrick's grade school, West High School and graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1949. Most everyone knew he was a life-long avid fan of both the Green Bay Packers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
He served in World War II as a Second Lieutenant in the Army Air Corps. He was a navigator on a B-17 bomber and was shot down on February 25, 1944 over southern Germany and was interned as a P.O.W. in Stalag Luft I. After the war he attended the University of Notre Dame on the G.I. Bill.
His business life covered the Burroughs Company, then the Western Auto Store in Murfreesboro, owned by his father-in-law Roy Dennard. In 1956 he joined the Singer Sewing Machine Company, Industrial Division, and took early retirement in 1976. He then became a partner in the family owned Western Auto Store.
Mr. Sant Amour served as president of the United Way, the Exchange Club, Habitat for Humanity, Stones River Country Club, and Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. He was also involved with Community Helpers and Meals on Wheels.
He is survived by his children, Mary Duckwall of Marshall, MI, Martha Kapur and her husband Anil of Washington, DC, Louise Wilson and her husband Chris of Valley Village, CA, John Sant Amour Jr. and his wife Sharon of Murfreesboro, TN and James Sant Amour and his wife Marcia of Annapolis, MD; grand children, Chad and Molly Duckwall, Alex and Nick (Nellie) Kapur, Jack (Michelle), Ryan and Michael Wilson, Ann Sant Amour and Katie and Maggie Sant Amour; great-grandchildren, Kali Paulk, Makenzie Morris, and Tessa Kapur.
Mr. Sant Amour was a long-time member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church and he served as an Administrative Chairman, Lecture, and Lay Minister.
He was an avid golfer and for many years enjoyed playing in a foursome with Bob Bond, Jack Corlew, and Hubert McCullough. In recent years he looked forward to his weekly bridge game with Billy Miller, Dicken Kidwell, and Lee Owen.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery with military honors. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a rosary service beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Grandchildren and special friend, Dr. John Dixon will serve as pallbearers.
Honorary pallbearers will be his weekly bridge group.
Memorials may be made to St. Rose of Lima School, , or to a .
An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com 615-893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019