John Schmueser
Lascassas - ohn Schmueser, age 70, of Lascassas, TN, passed away August 1, 2019. John was born in Tucson, AZ and is survived by brother, Bob Webster, nieces and nephews.
John graduated from Antioch High School, Class of 1967; he attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and later joined the Navy where he was stationed in Guam. After serving his country, John returned to Nashville and graduated from George Peabody College for teachers with a B.S. in Elementary Education and Special Education in 1977 and a M.S. in Early Childhood Education in 1978. John began his teaching career in Atlanta, returning to Murfreesboro to accept a teaching position at Homer Pittard Campus School. John also served as assistant principal at LaVergne Primary, Cedar Grove, David Youree, and Wilson Elementary. He retired from the Rutherford County Board of Education after thirty-four years.
He was proud of his property called "The Smoozerosa" and loved sharing his beautiful flowers and woodland animals with a host of friends. John was a wonderful poet and since his retirement had been working on a book. Anyone wishing to honor John could purchase a book for your favorite elementary school library.
Arrangements are being handled by Woodfin Funeral Chapel, Murfreesboro, TN. No public service is planned at this time.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 11, 2019