John T Fitzgerald
Murfreesboro - John T Fitzgerald, age 92, passed away at his residence on Friday, December 13, 2019. He was a native of Davidson County but has lived most of his life in Rutherford County. He was a member of the Bible Church of Jesus. He served in the United States Army for twenty-one years and retired in 1969. Then he taught ROTC at Oakland High School from 1972-1991.
John was preceded in death by his first wife, Clara Ophelia Fitzgerald, second wife Iva Bea Johnson Fitzgerald, parents, William and Emma Jane Fitzgerald and sister, Margaret Helen. He is survived by his sons, John (Mary Ann) Kenneth Fitzgerald, Edwin (Carrie) Dwayne Fitzgerald, James Randall Fitzgerald and Michael (Holly) Lee Fitzgerald, daughters, Kathy (Steve) Sue Bell and Teresa (Lorri) Ann Fitzgerald, eleven grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. Baldrick's (www.baldintheboro.com).
A Chapel service will be held for John at 11:00A.M. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Jennings and Ayers Chapel with Bro. Pete Tipton officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family serving as pallbearers.
Visitation with the family will be on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 4:00P.M. until 8:00P.M. at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019