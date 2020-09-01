1/
John Thomas "Johnny" Merritt
John Thomas "Johnny" Merritt

Eagleville, TN - Mr. John Thomas "Johnny" Merritt of Eagleville, TN was born on January 29, 1918 and passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the age of 102. He was born in Smyrna, TN to the late Joshua Thomas and Polly Dell Lannom Merritt. He was a lifelong farmer, having dairy farms first in La Vergne, TN and then later in Eagleville, TN. He was a member of the Church of Christ all of his life, first at on Jefferson Pike in La Vergne, TN then at Eagleville, and later at College Grove Church of Christ. Mr. Merritt was a member of the Eagleville Lions Club, and a charter member of the Eagleville Community Center Association. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Dudley, Jeff, F.B., James, and Charles Merritt, his sisters, Florence Goodfred, Allie Mae Fann, Vera Vaughn, and Azille Dewey.

Mr. Merritt is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Nina Fowler Merritt of Eagleville, TN; son Timothy (Joyce) Merritt of Rockvale, TN; grandsons, Jonathan Merritt of Franklin, TN, Joshua Merritt of Rockvale, TN, James Merritt of Murfreesboro, TN, Jacob Merritt of Rockvale, TN; granddaughter, Kimberly (James) Leeper of Rockvale, TN; great granddaughter, Olivia Leeper; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.

Visitation with the family will be from 9AM until 10 AM on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 10 AM on Friday, September 4, 2020 from the Chapel of Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Ed Slayton officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro, TN.

Memorial donations may be made to Eagleville Community Center Association or Eagleville Bicentennial Public Library.

LAWRENCE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Chapel Hill, TN in charge of arrangements, 931-364-2233, www.lawrencefuneral.net.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lawrence Funeral Home
203 South Horton Pkwy
Chapel Hill, TN 37034
931-364-2233
