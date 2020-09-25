1/
Nicholasville, KY - John Whitmore, 82, loving husband of Jean H. Whitmore for 42 years, left his earthly home on Saturday, Sept. 19, surrounded by his family. John was a native of Rochester, NY born July 26, 1938, to the late John Howard and Virginia Marion Young Whitmore, being one of their 5 children. He was a US Navy veteran and a retired employee of State Farm Insurance Company, where he was employed for 34 years. He loved playing golf, boating and spending his retirement years in Florida. He will be fondly remembered by his daughters Kris Whitmore, Karin Whitmore, and Vicki Heilig, grandchildren Misty, Ashleigh, Joshua, and Sophia, 4 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He leaves to cherish his childhood memories sisters Mary Wehs, and Janet Kumpf, husband Rudy. John was preceded in death by brothers James and David Whitmore. In accordance with the Whitmore tradition, cremation was chosen. A private family service will be held at a time and day to be determined. "If ever there comes a day when we can't be together, keep me in your heart. I'll be there forever". Hager & Cundiff Funeral Home values the trust and loyalty given to us by the Whitmore family to care for John's cremation. Please sign his Guestbook at www.hagerandcundifffunerals.com




Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
