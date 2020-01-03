Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Johnny Lawrence Obituary
Johnny Lawrence

Murfreesboro - Johnny Lawrence, Sr., age 77, passed away January 2, 2020 at Diversacare of Smyrna. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked as a Millworker.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, John Woodrow and Mary Davenport Lawrence; wife, Mary Lorene Brady Lawrence; sisters, Daphany Davenport, Evie Curtis; and one grandchild. He is survived by his sons, Bobby (Jessica) Lawrence of Murfreesboro, James Lawrence of Smyrna, John (JoAnn) Lawrence, Jr. of Indiana; daughter, Becky (Scott) Greeney of Pennsylvania; brothers, Jimmy Lawrence and Danny Lawrence; and eight grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be 11:00 AM until time of funeral service at 1:00 PM, Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
