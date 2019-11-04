Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Jonathon Stem

Jonathon Stem

Murfreesboro - Jonathon Wesley Stem, age 35, passed away November 3, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked at Toyota Collison Center.

Jonathon is survived by his parents, Howard "Buster" R. Stem, Jr. and Victoria Dianne Pitts Stem; daughters, Presley Stem, Payslee Roden, Karlie Miller; brother, Howard R. Stem, III; half brother, William Anthony Nguyen; and maternal grandparent, Amanda Louise Pitts.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, November 7, 2019 and 9:00-11:00 AM, Friday, November 8, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 11:00 AM, Friday, November 8, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers with Tim Fisher and Jim Paschal officiating. Burial will follow at Whitworth Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
