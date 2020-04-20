Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Jonny Gene Sumner

Jonny Gene Sumner Obituary
Jonny Gene Sumner

Manchester - Johnny Gene Sumner, age 83, passed away April 18, 2020. He was a native of Georgia and a resident of Manchester, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Elbert (Jack) and Elfreda Sumner; son, John Sumner; five brothers, Jackie, Paul, Ray, Covin, and Terry; and sisters, Wylene McMahan and Virginia Bennett.

Johnny is survived by his daughter, Margit (Brian) O'Leary of Bozeman, MT and 3 grandsons, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his brother, Jerry (Wanda) of Gettysburg, PA; sister, Geraldine McCafferty of Riverview, FL; and Patricia (Patrick) Vaden of Murfreesboro, TN.

Mr. Sumner was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He was a professor of Engineering Technology and retired from Florida Community College in Jacksonville, FL. He was a private pilot and loved to sky dive, even setting a world record with Jumpers Over Seventy. Johnny was passionate about his horses, was an avid golfer, and was a philanthropist and author. Johnny is most remembered by his family and friends for loving life and others well, living life to the fullest, and inspiring those who knew him to be the best they could be. Rest in a job Well Done! You have poured yourself into your family in every way and we are GRATEFUL!

A family memorial will be held at a later date.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home 615-896-2229
Published in The Daily News Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
