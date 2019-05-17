Services
Joseph Nock
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Abiding Faith Lutheran Church
10411 Old Nashville Hwy
Smyrna, TN
Celebration of Life
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Abiding Faith Lutheran Church
10411 Old Nashville Hwy
Smyrna, TN
Joseph A. "Joe" Nock Obituary
Joseph "Joe" A. Nock

Smyrna, TN - Joseph "Joe" A. Nock, age 89 of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 15, 2019. A native of Tarentum, Pennsylvania, he was a son of the late Aloysious A. and Ruth Smith Nock. Mr. Nock was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Porter Nock; a daughter, Janice Ann Nock Adcock; granddaughter, Skylar Nicole Nock; brother, Wayne H. Nock; sisters, Francis Irene Kotelic and Ruth George.

Survivors include a son, Brian Nock and wife Janet of Franklin, TN; a daughter, Donna Nellums Kumar; and son-in-law, Jeff Adcock, both of Smyrna, TN; sister, Delores Jean Christy of Tarentum, PA; sister-in-law, Shirley Nock of Lower Burrell, PA, and several nieces, nephews and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Nock was a 1947 graduate of Tarentum High School. He retired from the military after 20 years having served ten years in the US Navy, and ten years in the US Air Force. Mr. Nock enjoyed horses, and was a member of the Appaloosa Horse Club. He was a Cub Master, earning the Order of the Arrow, and was a former member of the Smyrna Rescue Squad and a certified EMT. Mr. Nock was a member of the Abiding Faith Lutheran Church and retired as an engineer from Bridgestone.

A celebration of life will be held 2:00 PM Sunday at Abiding Faith Lutheran Church, 10411 Old Nashville Hwy Smyrna, TN, with Pastor Keith Schleis officiating. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the 2:00 PM service at the church. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Abiding Faith Lutheran Church in memory of Mr. Nock, and an online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 17, 2019
