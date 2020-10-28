Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph "Joe" Anderson



Murfreesboro - 54 d. 10/23/2020.



Survived by Wife, Teresa Anderson; Sons Christopher Houston, Christian Sumrall, and Joseph Anderson, II; Daughter, Tiara Terrell; mother-in-law Idalene Hughes; Host of other relatives and friends.



Public walk through viewing Friday 2-4 PM Hellum Funeral Chapel. Saturday lie-in-state 1-2 PM with funeral to follow at Southeast Baptist Church, Rev. Quincey Brown eulogist. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.



Hellum Funeral Home, Inc. 615-893-4323.









