Joseph "Joe" Anderson
Murfreesboro - 54 d. 10/23/2020.
Survived by Wife, Teresa Anderson; Sons Christopher Houston, Christian Sumrall, and Joseph Anderson, II; Daughter, Tiara Terrell; mother-in-law Idalene Hughes; Host of other relatives and friends.
Public walk through viewing Friday 2-4 PM Hellum Funeral Chapel. Saturday lie-in-state 1-2 PM with funeral to follow at Southeast Baptist Church, Rev. Quincey Brown eulogist. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
