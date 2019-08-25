|
|
Joseph H. "Joe" Salisbury
Rockvale, TN - Joseph H. "Joe" Salisbury, age 60 of Rockvale, TN, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019. A native of North Norwich, NY, he was the son of the late Clarence and Elnora Kinney Salisbury. Joe was also preceded in death by his brothers, Gordon and William Salisbury.
Joe is survived by his sons, Eric and Nicholas Salisbury both of Rockvale, TN, and David Salisbury of Murfreesboro, TN; mother of his children, Kim Salisbury of Murfreesboro, TN; brothers, Michael Salisbury of Murfreesboro, TN, and Clarence Salisbury, Jr. of North Norwich, NY; sisters, Jo Ann Smith of North Norwich, NY, and Dorothy Salisbury of Murfreesboro, TN; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro, TN. An 11:00 AM graveside service will follow at the Coleman Cemetery with Bro. Justin Reed officiating. Burial will follow in the Coleman Cemetery.
Joe was an employee of General Mills in Murfreesboro, TN for over 30 years.
An online guestbook for the Salisbury family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.
Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 25, 2019