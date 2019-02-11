|
|
Joseph "Joe" Henry Chandanais
Murfreesboro - Joseph "Joe" Henry Chandanais passed away the morning of February 8th, 2019 at the age of 61. He was a resident of Murfreesboro, TN.
Joe is survived by his mother Marilyn LaMarche, wife Rebecca L. (Taylor) Chandanais, two children Amanda (married to John) Heun of Bruner, MO, and Kyle (married to Cassidy) Chandanais of Nashville, TN. Three grandchildren: Matthew (17), Evonne (13), and Nicholas (10) Heun, of Bruner, MO. Joe is preceded in death by his father Earl Chandanais.
Joe was born on December 10, 1957 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan to Earl and Marilyn (Manneback) Chandanais. He relocated to Manitou Springs, CO with his father and graduated from Manitou Highschool in 1976. He was blessed with his first child Amanda in 1978 (from a prior marriage), and later married his loving wife of 34 years, Rebecca (Taylor) Chandanais and they had a son Kyle in 1986. The family relocated to middle TN in 1993 where Joe was a Construction Superintendent. Joe will be remembered as a hard working, kind, caring, and devoted father, husband, and son, who always put others before himself and had a wonderful and quirky sense of humor, even throughout his battle with cancer.
Joe enjoyed anything involving his family, hunting, fishing, NASCAR, football, classic country music, and old western movies. He loved working on projects in his garage, especially with his son, and enjoyed coaching softball for both his daughter and son. He will also be missed by his 4-legged companion Daisy Mai.
At Joe's request he will be cremated and his family will have a private celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers, cards or contributions towards his final expenses can be sent to Rebecca Chandanais @ 81 Polk Ave., Nashville, TN 37210.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 11, 2019