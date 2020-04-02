Services
Lawrence Funeral Home
203 South Horton Pkwy
Chapel Hill, TN 37034
931-364-2233
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Puckett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Puckett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Puckett Obituary
Joseph Puckett

Rockvale - Mr. Joseph Puckett, age 90, of Rockvale, TN, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his residence. Born in Slayden, TN, he was a son of the late Joseph Nathaniel Puckett and Lois Lewis Puckett. He was of the Methodist faith. Mr. Puckett retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service in which he served 2 tours during the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 1 brother and 3 sisters.

Survived by his wife of 69 years, Genevieve Puckett of Rockvale, TN; 4 daughters, Janice (Glenn) Lewis of Murfreesboro, TN, Rebecca (Dennis) Snow of Murfreesboro, TN, Cassie (Michael) Davenport of Chapel Hill, TN, Kathy Reeves of Murfreesboro, TN; a son, Gerald (Regina) Puckett of Christiana, TN; 2 sisters, Dottie Newman of Dover,TN and Ruth Hunt of Jonesboro,MI; 15 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

In light of the CVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation prior to the graveside service and family members certainly want you to condsider your own health. Please know that online tributes at lawrencefuneral.net are equally appreciated.

Memorial Donations may be made to the St. Paul United Methodist Church Food Bank, 4432 Hwy 41A North, Rockvale, TN 37153

Lawrence Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Chapel Hill, TN in charge of the arrangements. (931)364-2233
Published in The Daily News Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -