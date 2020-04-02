|
|
Joseph Puckett
Rockvale - Mr. Joseph Puckett, age 90, of Rockvale, TN, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his residence. Born in Slayden, TN, he was a son of the late Joseph Nathaniel Puckett and Lois Lewis Puckett. He was of the Methodist faith. Mr. Puckett retired from the United States Air Force after 20 years of service in which he served 2 tours during the Vietnam War. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 1 brother and 3 sisters.
Survived by his wife of 69 years, Genevieve Puckett of Rockvale, TN; 4 daughters, Janice (Glenn) Lewis of Murfreesboro, TN, Rebecca (Dennis) Snow of Murfreesboro, TN, Cassie (Michael) Davenport of Chapel Hill, TN, Kathy Reeves of Murfreesboro, TN; a son, Gerald (Regina) Puckett of Christiana, TN; 2 sisters, Dottie Newman of Dover,TN and Ruth Hunt of Jonesboro,MI; 15 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
In light of the CVID-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation prior to the graveside service and family members certainly want you to condsider your own health. Please know that online tributes at lawrencefuneral.net are equally appreciated.
Memorial Donations may be made to the St. Paul United Methodist Church Food Bank, 4432 Hwy 41A North, Rockvale, TN 37153
Lawrence Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Chapel Hill, TN in charge of the arrangements. (931)364-2233
Published in The Daily News Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020