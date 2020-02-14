Services
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Smith Parker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Smith Parker Obituary
Joseph Smith Parker

Smyrna, TN - Joseph Smith Parker, age 64 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Born in Pikeville, TN, he was the son of the late Harold Smith Parker and Nannie Lou Rogers Parker. Mr. Parker was also preceded by his wife, Cynthia Joy Bass Parker who died in 1991, and a brother Roger Steven Parker and sister, Vickii Parker.

Mr. Parker is survived by a son, Luke Parker and his wife Kristi of Murfreesboro, TN; daughter, Katie Parker Walker and her husband Justin of Brentwood, TN; grandchildren, Josh and Garrett Parker, and Grant and Heath Walker; one great-grandson, Landon Parker.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Tuesday at Hermitage Memorial Gardens with Kurfees Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Mr. Parker was a retired self-employed business owner, and was the former owner and operator of Plasti Fab.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network at tspn.org in memory of Mr. Parker.

An online guestbook for the Parker family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. 615-459-3254.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -